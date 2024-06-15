Marcedes Lewis’ experience will help the Bears offense grow

The Chicago Bears recently re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal, which marks his 19th NFL season. This guy just loves football. That kind of dedication to the game is contagious, which is a good thing for a team loaded with young talent looking to take another step.

Lewis is a tight end looking to help Chicago’s offense take it to the next level in his second season with the team. Last season, he played in all 17 games (four starts), where he totaled four catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

But his role wasn’t to catch balls for the team. His job was being a great run blocker. With other tight ends on the roster in Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, he won’t have to worry about being involved in the passing game once again. They have that covered. As long as he does his job as a blocker, he’ll help the offense score points.

With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams taking over, having a proven veteran like Lewis will help out in the huddle. This is a guy who’s been in the NFL for a long time and knows what you need to have a long career. That type of leadership will never hurt a football team.

Lewis also played for the Green Bay Packers in his career, which is a great experience to bring into the locker room. Not only are they a good team that always wins which gives him a good background, but he can also bring some insight on the organization when they go up against them. Playing in the NFC North in the past is great for him as he tries to help the team grow within the division.

Although Lewis will help them in certain areas on the field, he is sure to use his experience to help this young core on the roster learn a thing or two in his second season in Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire