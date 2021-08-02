A few weeks back, Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis offered up a “we’ll see” assessment as to whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers would return. Now that Rodgers is back, Lewis admits that he didn’t know what would happen.

“I think everyone was nervous,” Lewis said Monday, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Based on the comments Rodgers made last Wednesday, it’s clear that the anxiety was justified. Rodgers admitted that he considered retirement. And Rodgers was — and still is — not happy with the front office.

Thus, for the same reason folks were nervous before Rodgers showed up for 2021, folks should not R-E-L-A-X on the question of whether he’ll show up in 2022. At this point, the chances of Rodgers and the front office rebuilding the bridge over the course of the next six months seem to be slim.

Marcedes Lewis: “Everyone was nervous” about Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk