Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis had the same reaction to the team’s first-round pick as a lot of other people.

Lewis said on CBS Sports Radio that he was “shocked” that the Packers traded up to take quarterback Jordan Love with their first selection this year. Many expected the Packers to look for a receiver to help their current quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Lewis didn’t share what he thought the team would do.

He did share that he doesn’t expect there to be any negative impact on Rodgers during the coming season.

“You just let it go,” Lewis said. “The things that you can’t control is water off a duck’s back. Do the best job that you can to control the things that you can control, and let the universe do the rest. Aaron is a grown man. You don’t think he’s ever had to deal with things like that? Whether it be distractions, adversity, it doesn’t matter what it is. He’s a grown man. He is where he is a for a reason. I’m not worried about it.”

Controlling what you can control was a big part of Rodgers’ public response to the Love selection and the boat rocking in Green Bay should remain at a minimum as long as everyone subscribes to that point of view.

Marcedes Lewis: Aaron Rodgers won’t let Jordan Love’s arrival rattle him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk