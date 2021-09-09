Marcas Grant's five crazy starts for Week 1 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak and Patrick Kerrane get in the zone on the first of NBC Sports EDGE's two Week 1 preview shows. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs upgraded a key player on their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week One matchup with the Browns. Receiver Mecole Hardman (oblique) was a full participant in Thursday’s session after he was limited on Wednesday. The Chiefs also upgraded reserve offensive lineman Austin Blythe (abdomen). He did not participate on Wednesday but was [more]
Here's a look at the Bears' injury report from Thursday's practice, where NT Eddie Goldman missed his second straight practice.
All-Pro Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will get more than $28 million per season over life of four-year deal.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns for tonight's NFL season opener from a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle suffered on Oct. 11, 2020.
The Ravens are signing RB Devonta Freeman in the wake of the Gus Edwards injury news
Jets receiver Jamison Crowder remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive a week ago. On Thursday, the team added receiver Keelan Cole to the injury report. Cole was listed as limited with a knee injury. The Jets have Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as starters. Cole or Denzel Mims was expected to [more]
Linebacker Anthony Barr‘s chances of being in the Vikings lineup for their Week One game against the Bengals are looking cloudy at best on Thursday. Barr dealt with a knee injury for most of the summer, but he was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. He was not able to follow that up [more]
The Ravens’ run of injuries in their offensive backfield reportedly continued at Thursday’s practice and they also had a key member of their defensive backfield go down during the session. NFL Media reports that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered “potentially significant” knee injuries. A follow-up noted that the team fears [more]
Here is everything you need to know about how much NFL officials make to work regular season and playoff football games as well as the Super Bowl.
T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defensive player in football, and he overruled his own agents to finish the deal off.
Disney announced in August that all employees were required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "with certain limited exceptions."
Manning shares his flag football coaching plan (genius) and details on his new ESPN2 show that launches Monday with brother Eli.
Here's why one legendary QB thinks Patriots rookie Mac Jones will end up being the "steal" of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Who is better: Martin or Nelson?
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed practice earlier this week when the team didn’t have to submit an injury report. He returned to practice Thursday. In their first practice report of the season, the Raiders listed Jacobs as limited with a toe injury. Jacobs earned his first Pro Bowl in 2020, with 306 touches for [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)