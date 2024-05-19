Marc Stein: Sam Cassell is a ‘legitimate candidate’ for Lakers head coaching job

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers will start interviewing candidates for their open head coaching job very soon. They have reportedly gotten permission to interview several of the men on their list who are currently assistant coaches with other teams.

In addition, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick is a prime candidate for the gig. Plenty of people dislike the idea of hiring someone such as him who has no coaching experience and is a friend of LeBron James, not to mention James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast, but he does have a sharp mind for the technical breakdown of the game.

One insider has written that the job could be Redick’s to lose. But he also wrote that Los Angeles will go through its interview process with an open mind, and another insider, Marc Stein, says Sam Cassell, who is on the team’s list, is a “legitimate candidate.”

Via Marc Stein Substack:

“Cassell is a legitimate candidate to watch here, league sources say. He is not only represented by Klutch Sports — which is the same agency, of course, that represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis — but Cassell is known to have a particularly good knack in the locker room when it comes to connecting with star players.”

Cassell had a successful 15-year playing career with multiple teams, during which he won three NBA championships. Since retiring, he has been an assistant coach dating back to the 2009-10 season, and he is currently on the Boston Celtics’ staff under head coach Joe Mazzulla.

