Marc Stein: Hornets mentioned as ‘team to watch’ for Russell Westbrook

Michael Mulford
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason as their 2021-22 disastrous season will end without even an appearance in the play-in tournament.

The acquisition and disappointing play of Russell Westbrook has long been attributed to one of, if not the biggest reason, why the Lakers will miss the playoffs this season.

With a return to Los Angeles next season looks to be highly improbable, what team could become a suitor to end Westbrook’s distressing one-year tenure as a Laker?

According to Marc Stein, the Charlotte Hornets ‘could emerge with Westbrook interest’ this offseason.

“While Hornets owner Michael Jordan has long ranked as a Westbrook admirer, it’s not yet clear if that would give such a trade concept more life. The scenario has nonetheless been mentioned by multiple rival teams in recent weeks and, if nothing else, illustrates the likelihood that the Lakers would largely be limited to trades in which they’re the team taking on more long-term money if they want to move off Westbrook immediately.”

Stein notes the interest from the Hornets would stem from creating financial flexibility for the long term as Westbrook will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and would lift his $47 million off the books for the Hornets to pay their young players, like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

“With the Hornets facing the onrushing expense of signing Miles Bridges to a lucrative contract extension this offseason, followed by the eventual prospect of a max extension for Ball, combining one of their long-term deals with the final season on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s two-year, $24.5 million pact, as an example, could function as a workable trade framework. Any team trading for Westbrook has to send out roughly $38 million in salary.”

As Stein mentions, along with Kelly Oubre Jr.’s contract, Charlotte would need to add one of either Gordon Hayward or Terry Rozier to the deal to make it work. Hayward has two years left on the books from his four-year, $120 million contract along with Terry Rozier entering the first year of his fresh four-year, $97 million extension.

What would a backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Russell Westbrook look like? Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates as offseason rumors begin to spread.

Check out, and subscribe, to Marc Stein’s latest Substack here.

Hornets vs. Magic: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

