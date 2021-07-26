Marc Staal: Lots of lot of great things about playing for the Red Wings

Associated Press

Sifan Hassan's bid for a distance treble at the Olympics was nearly derailed Monday when the world champion tripped over another runner and fell at the final bell of her 1,500-meter heat. Hassan tried, but failed, to hurdle over Kenya's Edinah Jebitok, who tumbled just in front of her as runners jostled for position at the start of the final lap. Hassan also went crashing down but rolled, quickly got back to her feet and set about chasing down the pack in an astonishing comeback.