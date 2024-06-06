Marc Spears on what we should expect when Kyrie returns to face the Boston Celtics

His exit from the Boston Celtics organization made him persona non grata in Boston, perhaps for life. Former Celtic and current Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has not had the best relationship with his former fan base over the years since his decampment to the Brooklyn Nets since.

In the past, he let that animosity get to him, and it cost him vs. Boston on the court in a major way. He has since seemed to have found a less combative stance towards the fans of his former team, and it has translated into postseason success with the Mavs and costar Luka Doncic.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast recently sat down with ESPN’s Marc Spears to talk about how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are perceived across the league, what to expect when Kyrie returns, the NBA Finals, and more. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire