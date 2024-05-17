Marc Skinner signs Manchester United Women contract extension

Marc Skinner has been in talks over a new deal throughout the season - Getty Images/Charlotte Tattersall

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club, Telegraph Sport understands.

Skinner’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season but the 41-year-old, whose team lifted their first Women’s FA Cup last Sunday, will remain in charge after positive talks with the club.

The length of Skinner’s extended deal has not yet been disclosed but it is understood Skinner signed his extension in advance of last Sunday’s cup final victory at Wembley, with both parties ready and keen to commit to each other regardless of the result against Tottenham Hotspur.

After what sources are describing as very constructive conversations throughout the 2023-24 season, the terms of Skinner’s extension are understood to have been signed off by members of the Glazer family and also by the hierarchy at Ineos, who all believe the women’s team can add more silverware in the years ahead.

The news comes within days of Skinner and his staff overseeing the club lifting the first major women’s trophy in their history, with their emphatic 4-0 victory over Tottenham. It was the second year in a row in which his side had reached the cup final.

How @ManUtdWomen manager, Marc Skinner reacted to Ella Toone's stunning opener 📹#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/lO0Xc0Wf6N — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 13, 2024

The former Birmingham City and Orlando Pride manager also guided United to a second-placed finish in the WSL last term, their highest ever finish in the pyramid to date, but this season they have slipped down to fifth in the table, out of contention for Europe, with one match remaining of the campaign, against Emma Hayes’ title-chasing Chelsea on Saturday at Old Trafford.

It’s understood Skinner’s assistant coach, Carl Green, will also be extending his stay alongside him. Green previously worked alongside Skinner in both Birmingham and Orlando.

Skinner has been in charge at United since July 2021, having replaced former England captain Casey Stoney following her resignation two months earlier, and he initially signed a two-year deal until 2023, with the option of a further year. Earlier this term, some travelling supporters called for Skinner to go after a defeat at Stamford Bridge, but it’s understood the club’s senior management have continually remained positive about the way the team has been performing.

The Leigh Sports Village-based team qualified for European football for the first time in their history last season, but were knocked out in the qualifying rounds by Paris St-Germain, after being handed arguably the toughest possible draw at that stage of the competition. Injuries, including the season-ending knee injury suffered by Gabby George last October, have hurt the team this season but the club are confident they can reach more finals and achieve more success with the processes that are being put in place at the club for the future.

Following Ineos’ takeover of football matters, United’s women’s team are currently in something of a transitional period, while the club awaits the potential appointment of Dan Ashworth as football director.

Matt Johnson has been appointed as the new head of women’s football on an interim basis for a six-month secondment from the club’s foundation, where he has been working as operations director. It is not yet clear what off-the-pitch model the club will adopt after this summer’s off-season.

