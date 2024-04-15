Advertisement

Marc Skinner praises stunning Mary Earps save as Man United reach FA Cup final

Oliver Browning
·1 min read

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner lauded Mary Earps after the FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea, saying her superb second-half save was “up there” with David Seaman’s famous effort in 2003.

Earps pulled off a fantastic diving stop to keep out Lauren James’s header early in the second period of United’s 2-1 victory that set up a Wembley showdown with Tottenham on 12 May.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw a trophy bid end for the second successive game, having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the League Cup final last time out.

They remain in the hunt for the Women’s Super League – currently second in a table in which United lie fourth – and the Champions League.