Marc Skinner praises stunning Mary Earps save as Man United reach FA Cup final

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner lauded Mary Earps after the FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea, saying her superb second-half save was “up there” with David Seaman’s famous effort in 2003.

Earps pulled off a fantastic diving stop to keep out Lauren James’s header early in the second period of United’s 2-1 victory that set up a Wembley showdown with Tottenham on 12 May.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw a trophy bid end for the second successive game, having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the League Cup final last time out.

They remain in the hunt for the Women’s Super League – currently second in a table in which United lie fourth – and the Champions League.