Marc Skinner: Contract talks ongoing with Manchester United manager

Marc Skinner took charge of Manchester United in July 2021 [Getty Images]

Contract talks are ongoing between Manchester United and manager Marc Skinner, BBC Sport understands.

The 41-year-old joined the club in July 2021 and his current deal is due to expire this summer.

Skinner guided United to the FA Cup final and a second-place Women's Super League (WSL) finish last season, after finishing fourth in the previous campaign.

United sit fourth in the WSL, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Skinner has been criticised by sections of United's support this season, with some chants and banners calling for him to be sacked.

News of Skinner's contract offer comes as United are expected to name Matt Johnson interim head of women's football.

Johnson will step into the role for six months from the end of the season while majority owners Ineos continue to assess their long-term ambitions for the club.

Speaking about Johnson's prospective appointment, Skinner said: "I've always had the utmost respect for Matt.

"He is an organiser and a super-calm figure. He thinks deeply and has lots and lots of qualities that will lend perfectly to the role. He'll be a real good blend of personality and qualities."

