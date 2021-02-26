Marc Sessler's vision for Aaron Rodgers in 2021 season
The "Around The NFL" crew share their visions for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
