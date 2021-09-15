Marc Sessler details his top underdog stories for Week 2
NFL Network's Marc Sessler details his top underdog stories for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There are six areas of concern for the LSU Tigers going into Saturday's game, five of which are on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
Two starters from the 2020 Browns found new homes on Tuesday of Week 2 of the NFL season:
Week 1 saw some major changes to the quarterback hierarchy -- hello, Jameis Winston -- but a few big names (like Tom Brady) were unaffected. Here are NBC Sports' QB Power Rankings entering Week 2.
"What are we doing?!"
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Which NFL players are worthy of buying, selling or holding in fantasy football after Week 1
Roster moves officially announced as the #49ers adjust to Week 1 injury issues.
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Brian Bosworth said one of the risks is in the potential that mammoth, six-figure endorsement deals can cause dissension inside of locker rooms.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
The USC opening will be the thread that links together the biggest coaches and best teams in the chase for the College Football Playoff.
National radio host Dan Patrick told listeners that James Franklin is indeed interested in coaching the USC Trojans.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Wednesday declined to say if defensive tackle Raekwon Davis will play again this season. He also declined to say if Davis will have surgery.
Of all the things said and not said in the aftermath of the shellacking the Packers endured in Week One, the most significant came from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that “our energy level was a little bit low” on Sunday. While that may explain why they lost by 35 points [more]