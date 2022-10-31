Marc Ross: Zach Wilson 'a huge concern' for Jets right now
NFL Network's Marc Ross says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson 'a huge concern' for Jets right now.
NFL Network's Marc Ross says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson 'a huge concern' for Jets right now.
It appeared things might actually be different for the New York Jets this time around. Zach Wilson was intercepted three times, and the Jets dropped their 13th straight to the Patriots, 22-17 on Sunday. ''We've got to do better with the ball,'' coach Robert Saleh said.
Zach Wilson‘s three interceptions on Sunday were a big factor in the team’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots and head coach Robert Saleh was succinct in his analysis of the quarterback’s play in a postgame press conference. Saleh said Wilson “has to play better” before adding that he continues to have faith that Wilson will [more]
The Jets took a curious step of activating a fourth quarterback to their 53-man roster in Chris Streveler ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With the defending AFC champion Bengals ahead, the Panthers are set to roll with PJ Walker under center for a fourth straight week.
On Jets Post Game Live, Bart Scott and Connor Rogers give their takes on what New York should do at the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in a weekly news conference, looking back at the Miami Dolphins loss
The Jets have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Mike White is active as the only quarterback behind Zach Wilson. Joe Flacco has been active for the first seven weeks of the season and he started three games while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury, but he is inactive this [more]
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White were already on the 53-man [more]
Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Smith made a point to tell reporters why Cooks only got involved late in the game when the outcome was a foregone conclusion
In this Jets post game news conference, Zach Wilson breaks down what happened in each of his three interceptions against the Patriots and how frustrating it was to continue to be pushed out of the pocket and not find anyone downfield.
Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of the Saudi-backed LIV tour.
Jets have three of the top 15 cornerbacks as ranked by PFF
In this Jets post game news conference, Elijah Moore touches on his trade request and says he doesn't regret it but regrets it getting out in the public.
Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after the team was shredded by Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.