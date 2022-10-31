Marc Ross: Zach Wilson 'a huge concern' for Jets right now

Associated Press

Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of the Saudi-backed LIV tour.