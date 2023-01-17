Marc Ross: Tom Brady's days of being a Super Bowl-level QB are over
NFL Network's Marc Ross explains why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's days of being a Super Bowl-level QB are likely over at this stage in his career.
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Three of the seven candidates the Titans interviewed for their GM job are getting a second interview.
Former Penn State heads coach the primary target for OC with New England Patriots, per report
This could be the reason why Jerod Mayo turned down a head coaching interview with the Panthers.
The Cardinals officially announced the hiring of Monti Ossenfort as their new General Manager on Monday afternoon. Ossenfort’s hiring was reported ahead of the word from the team. He was one of several candidates to meet with the team about taking over the role formerly held by Steve Keim and team owner Michael Bidwill said [more]
The FOX broadcast team for Eagles-Giants divisional round game matchup will be Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, and Kristina Pink
#Bills vs. #Bengals: Dane Jackson listed as day-to-day:
Hear from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles, and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their season-ending playoff loss
Check out the updated first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft following wild-card weekend
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city makes sense for the GOAT? Lets take a look.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.