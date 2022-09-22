Marc Ross: Titans 'don't have the same Derrick Henry' through first two weeks of 2022
NFL Network's Marc Ross says the Tennessee Titans don't have the same running back Derrick Henry through first two weeks of 2022.
NFL Network's Marc Ross says the Tennessee Titans don't have the same running back Derrick Henry through first two weeks of 2022.
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are in an NFL group no team ever wants to be mired in: 0-2 and stuck at the bottom of their divisions. “That's the message to our team,” Titans Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. The Titans haven't started this poorly in a decade, and their 41-7 rout Monday night in Buffalo was their worst loss since October 2017.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who felt "lingering stiffness" in his ankle following Sunday's loss to the Giants, was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
This may not have been genuine but Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium still got a laugh.
The fan who emerged from a dogpile with Aaron Judge's 60th HR gave the valuable piece of memorabilia back to the Yankees star. Here's why.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
The Warriors have been nothing but impressed with Jonathan Kuminga's offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused.
Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event this month to see out his deal with the company
Here are the pairings, matchups and tee times for Thursday's opening foursomes session at the 14th Presidents Cup.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Thursday, September 22
Kentucky Speedway last hosted a NASCAR race in 2020. The thousands of trucks in its parking lots are visible from space.
Patrick Reed has hit out at the actions of DP World Tour at the French Open, which begins on Thursday, saying that their treatment of him as a LIV rebel has been “a slap in the face”.
These next four weeks can be a period of healing for the linebacker, who can still write a positive ending to this story. | Editorial
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons opened up in a big way this week about the tumultuous summer after his final season with the Sixers and the myriad things that were going, and went, wrong. By Adam Hermann
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora came to the defense of Chaim Bloom on Wednesday amid criticism of the team's decision to release popular backup catcher Kevin Plawecki.
The stage is set, and the props are ready, for Friday night’s final act of the Roger Federer extravaganza. Andy Murray spoke for the whole of tennis when he said “I think it will be emotional.”
Here's what you need to know about Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, who is expected to take over for Ime Udoka as Boston's interim head coach.