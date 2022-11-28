Marc Ross: It's time for Packers to give Jordan Love the keys to the offense
NFL Network's Marc Ross says it's time for the Green Bay Packers to give quarterback Jordan Love the keys to the offense.
The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13 with a win over the Tennessee Titans and three other scenarios.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
Last year, Jets quarterback Mike White started three games. The lessons he learned in that trio of contests helped prepare him for Sunday’s unexpected (as of last week) debut, against the Bears. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned just from my playing experiences last year was how to handle success because the Cincinnati game, [more]
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
There's a reason why Jalen Hurts was so effective running the ball, and it's totally different from last season.
The Chiefs and Rams are living different lives since their respective Super Bowl appearances. That should be a warning (or at least a reminder) for KC.
The Indianapolis Colts are narrow favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers for 'Monday Night Football.' But should they be?
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
A key play in the loss to Michigan came when Ohio State punted in the third quarter while trailing Michigan 24-20. But plans for a fake punt failed.