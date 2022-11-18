Marc Ross: 'I like this team, just not a Super Bowl team'
NFL Network's Marc Ross and Judy Battista on the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers Week 11 matchup.
The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday night. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Smith-Schuster has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. The Chiefs are also going to be playing without Mecole Hardman after he [more]
After he missed last week’s game against the Rams, Kyler Murray may be available for Monday’s matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City. Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray is “progressing” with his hamstring injury and has “come a long way.” Kingsbury added the quarterback will be a [more]
An impressive win over the Packers has been tempered by the DUI arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. While DUI incidents aren’t exactly unprecedented, this one raises the obvious question of whether Downing had alcohol on the team plane or bus, in violation of league rules. Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, [more]
The snowstorm that moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo is also keeping the Bills from practicing today. The Bills announced that today’s practice has been cancelled due to weather, and Bills players and coaches will meet virtually. Sunday’s game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, and the Bills plan to fly to [more]
The Vikings are 8-1, but a home underdog this week.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
Philly's defense is large and it is scary.
For the second time in seven days, the Commanders have been sued by the D.C. attorney general. That has to be some kind of NFL record.
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel commented on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's suspicion of DUI arrest Friday morning in a press conference.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
Travel will be difficult for the Bills.
Buoyed by Saturday's leadership, an embattled Colts coaching staff rallied in time to help the team's interim coach get a win in his debut.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.