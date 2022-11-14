Marc Ross' takeaways from Colts' win over Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
NFL Network's Marc Ross shares his takeaways from Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Network's Marc Ross shares his takeaways from Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Where do the Commanders stand after Sunday's games?
LAS VEGAS (AP) After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of Jeff Saturday, who had never coached an NFL game before Sunday. ''I can't speak for everybody, I know where I stand - I love the Silver and Black,'' Carr said.
The Jeff Saturday era begins with a Matt Ryan touchdown.
We are almost 10 full weeks into the NFL season and two teams appear to be the ones to beat entering NFL Week 11.
The Vikings defeated the Bills in one of the craziest endings in NFL history, the Colts got their first win under new head coach Jeff Saturday which might have some people eating their words right now, Joel Embiid scores a career-high 59 points in the 76ers win over the Jazz and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo aired his grievances with Manchester United to Piers Morgan… awkward!
The 'Suicide Squad' star was previously announced for a spin-off.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that might help the Chiefs navigate what could be a difficult stretch for their offense. Then they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a vicious helmet-to-helmet blow from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]