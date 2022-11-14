Marc Ross' takeaways from Colts' win over Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that might help the Chiefs navigate what could be a difficult stretch for their offense. Then they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a vicious helmet-to-helmet blow from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco.