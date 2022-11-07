Marc Ross: Seahawks as talented as 'any team in the league' through nine weeks
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks improved to 6-3 on the season, while the 49ers were idle and the Cardinals and Rams both lost in Week 9.
Sunday will mark the fifth straight game the Seahawks have worn this uniform in Arizona, and the 8th time overall in the last 11 seasons.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Over the past three weeks the Seahawks defense has been absolutely lights out,
The Cardinals still have a chance to come back and beat the Seahawks, but at least one Arizona fan has already had his soul crushed by Kliff Kingsbury's hilariously dysfunctional offense.
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2022 regular season.
Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. Smith lost the lead for Seattle in the third quarter by throwing a pick-6, but then led the offense on touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards down the stretch, pushing the Seahawks to a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “What a bounce back, what a fantastic finish to this game,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.
The Bears gave the Dolphins a fight but were outgunned in a close loss at Soldier Field. But did it force them to slide down the weekly power rankings?
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, thinks it’s getting harder and harder for opponents and coaches to find weaknesses on the new and improved Seattle Seahawks
One unit that also deserves commendation is Seattle's offensive line.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
The two have combined for nearly 2,000 yards already.
The PFF grades look good for quite a few Vikings
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Aryna Sabalenka ended top-ranked Iga Swiatek's 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents for a spot in the championship of the WTA Finals.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.