Marc Ross on Russell Wilson: 'I don't think he can be fixed' by any new HC
#Bills vs. #Bears was cold:
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 16 loss against the Bills.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Raiders were without two Pro Bowl defenders for final 10 minutes vs Steelers
Cobie Durant is making the most of his recent opportunities and proving he should've gotten a chance much sooner
#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney said it felt good to get back into the swing of things in Week 16, but he looks to keep building as the postseason approaches.
The officials somehow missed the illegal low block that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after an apparent turnover on Saturday. The league office did not. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at [more]
New Year’s Day will feature one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries. The question is whether the home team will feature its starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson, who was injured earlier this months, has missed three games and most of a fourth with a knee injury. The team continues to believe he will play again. There’s [more]
A 51-14 loss to the Rams was apparently the last straw for the Broncos and Nathaniel Hackett
The Cowboys were down a touchdown late, but still managed to cover as 4-point favorites.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
On December 31, Michigan will take on TCU in Phoenix while Ohio State will face reigning national champion Georgia in Atlanta in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
Baker Mayfield is playing better than even Sean McVay expected