Marc Ross reveals the 'big problem' for Packers in 2021 offseason
NFL Network's Marc Ross examines the Green Bay Packers' offseason priorities. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.
There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.
Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.
Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.
After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.
Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.
Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.
Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]
In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon
It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann
The Steelers are one of many teams with work to do in order to get under the 2021 salary cap and they’ve gotten some of the work done by restructuring the contract of a defensive star. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted a large portion of his $10.5 million salary [more]
If a deal for Watson goes down, it's going to be massive.
Draymond Green blamed himself for the Warriors losing the 2016 NBA Finals.
It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]
NASCAR officials issued a one-race suspension Monday to team owner Chip Ganassi for violating COVID-19 event protocols last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Ganassi violated Section 12.8.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, a subsection of the member conduct guidelines that includes compliance with COVID-19 event procedures. Officials said that Ganassi’s penalty was “for bringing into […]
When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went public with his desire to have a voice in personnel decisions and his frustration with getting hit too much earlier this month, word was that the Seahawks were unhappy about it and that led some to wonder if it was the first step toward a departure from the team. [more]
Two of their backups have been re-signed on a pair of one-year deals.
Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as the USMNT star is said to be keen on a return to the Bundesliga.
Was Vanterpool considered for the job?
J.D. Martinez wore a "drunk Tom Brady" t-shirt to spring training, and the Buccaneers quarterback got a kick out of it.