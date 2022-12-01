Marc Ross reacts to Patrick Peterson saying Kyler Murray only cares about himself
NFL Network's Marc Ross reacts to cornerback Patrick Peterson saying Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray only cares about himself.
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Gibson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury. Gibson remained on Thursday’s injury report and was downgraded to out of practice entirely. Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and [more]
Replacing an owner under siege with a high-profile billionaire sounds intriguing, but it would not change the NFL’s unacceptable racial imbalance.
The Saints planned on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, only for the Chiefs to trade up for him. Now Mahomes says he 'gave the Chiefs a little bit of info' to spur that move:
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Video showed the Hall of Famer throwing hands with a man he claimed threatened him.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 13 including Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location.
Kyle Shanahan made an interesting choice when picking a QB to compare Tua Tagovailoa to.
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.