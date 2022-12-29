Marc Ross: Raiders' benching of Carr doesn't reflect 'a winning mentality'
NFL Network's Marc Ross says the Las Vegas Raiders' benching of quarterback Carr doesn't reflect "a winning mentality."
The show "Survivor" premiered the same year Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots.
The Titans are starting a quarterback who just joined the team and the Cowboys will also be without one of their key contributors on Thursday night. Running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for the Week 17 contest, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Pollard is officially questionable with a thigh injury [more]
Here are some stats and facts to know for the Rams' upcoming game against the Chargers, who they've beaten in 7 of 12 meetings
Summoned to San Francisco from Santa Cruz a few hours before the Warriors' win, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was credited with changing the game Wednesday night.
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
#Bills at #Bengals: 5 things to watch for during Week 17's game:
Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon discuss Las Vegas’ decision to bench Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
As the new year approaches, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]