Marc Ross predicts NFC teams that will make playoffs in 2022 season
NFL Network's Marc Ross predicts NFC teams that will make playoffs in the 2022 season.
NFL Network's Marc Ross predicts NFC teams that will make playoffs in the 2022 season.
The Falcons placed five players, including LB Deion Jones, on the injured reserve list on Thursday.
After getting the roster down to 53 players, Atlanta has made several moves for injured players on Thursday. The Falcons announced linebacker Deion Jones, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have all been placed on injured reserve. All five players will be eligible to return [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man [more]
The Broncos have added some depth at defensive back. Denver announced on Thursday that the club has signed cornerback Darius Phillips. Phillips was released by the Raiders earlier this week after signing with the club as a free agent in March. He was a Bengals fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft and played out his [more]
With a strong offseason program and training camp, Jordan Mason beat out Trey Sermon, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Baltimore Ravens' horrible injury luck scuttled their 2021 season. Mascot Poe has been added to the list with a drumstick injury.
NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions: What will the 2022-2023 postseason potentially be?
The Rams are over the salary cap, but only by a little bit
The Colts added two more to the practice squad Thursday.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith told reporters this week that he’s no longer thinking about his contract situation, instead focusing on having a strong season in 2022. He noted that he doesn’t plan to talk to General Manager Ryan Poles about an extension. On Thursday, Poles said he sees an avenue to repairing the relationship with Smith. [more]
Which young Badgers made the NFL cut?
Report: The Philadelphia Eagles placed a waiver claim on former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond, but the Cleveland Browns had a higher claim and were awarded the former third-round pick
For the first half of last season, the Arizona Cardinals were unbeatable. Then it all came crashing down hard.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks