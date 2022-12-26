Marc Ross' prediction for Steelers-Ravens 'SNF' matchup in Week 17
NFL Network's Marc Ross' prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens 'SNF' matchup in Week 17.
NFL Network's Marc Ross' prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens 'SNF' matchup in Week 17.
Here are four takeaways from that conversation.
There were many players who stepped up in a big way, but none moreso than these three Cowboys. | From @cdpiglet
The Jets' QB carousel lands on Mike White for Week 17
The Steelers honored an icon then beat the team he beat with the immaculate reception 50 years ago.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Baker Mayfield is playing better than even Sean McVay expected
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.