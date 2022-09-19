Marc Ross' main concern about Saints following loss to Bucs
NFL Network's Marc Ross shares his main concern for the New Orleans Saints following the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
From Jimmy Garoppolo taking back the 49ers' offense to the Packers' unique touchdown celebration, here are the winners and losers of NFL Week 2.
Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 2 loss vs. Packers.
The White Sox and Guardians play an important AL Central series this week, so where do they line up in the standings?
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent [more]