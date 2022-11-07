Marc Ross: Mahomes' outing vs. Titans showed he's still No. 1 player in NFL
NFL Network's Marc Ross says Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' outing vs. the Tennessee Titans showed he's still No. 1 player in NFL.
The Patriots won their second straight game Sunday in a rout of Indy. That's the good news. The bad news? The offense looked horrific, and as Tom E. Curran writes, there may not be an easy fix.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai finished with nine passing touchdowns and another on the ground.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
While Tom Brady might have saved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season, rock bottom worsens by the week for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger forced upon [more]
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.