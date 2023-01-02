Marc Ross: I loved the Geno Smith-Zach Wilson handshake moment after Jets-Seahawks game
NFL Network's Marc Ross, I loved the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson handshake moment after Jets-Seahawks game.
Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 17 loss vs. Lions.
Kyle Dugger made another huge play in a gotta-have-it game to help keep the Patriots' season alive. As Phil Perry writes, Dugger's elite athleticism is leaving his teammates in awe.
Aaron Rodgers gets tricky as the Packers clobber the Vikings
During the Giants’ 38-10 thumping of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux made some headlines of his own after celebrating a big sack against Nick Foles.
Elliott has missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury
Peter King reflects on J.J. Watt's historic NFL career, from his rookie year in Houston to becoming a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will finish with a losing record for the seventh straight season.
How did Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham set the 49ers' NFL-best defense on edge in ways nobody expected? Tape tells the story.
The cornerback position is going to be popular in mock drafts this year
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him. TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he [more]
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.