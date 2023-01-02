Marc Ross: I loved the Geno Smith-Zach Wilson handshake moment after Jets-Seahawks game

Associated Press

The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will finish with a losing record for the seventh straight season.