Marc Ross: Jordan Poyer made 15-hour drive from Buffalo to Kansas City for Bills-Chiefs
With Week 6 almost in the books, we look at the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and which teams could land next year's number one pick.
Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike opened the year on injured reserve because of a back injury and he won’t be coming off of it before the season is over. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Onwuzurike had surgery during the team’s bye week and he will miss the rest of the season [more]
Another week, another injury for a Miami Dolphins quarterback.
Inside NFL owners meeting, where Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Frank Reich and Andy Reid called on owners to make 'more progress' hiring Black coaches.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.
Deon Jackson, Caleb Huntley, and Alec Pierce are the top players you should be targeting in fantasy this week.
Where are the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in Paul Finebaum's college football rankings?
So many things about Alabama's loss to Tennessee were wholly uncharacteristic of Nick Saban-coached teams.
The Vols were No. 6 before the three-point win over the Crimson Tide.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
The Bills quarterback made this young fan’s day after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.