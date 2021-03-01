Marc Ross: Impact J.J. Watt will have on Cardinals' defense
NFL Network's Marc Ross shares the impact defensive end J.J. Watt will have on the Arizona Cardinals' defense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Marc Ross shares the impact defensive end J.J. Watt will have on the Arizona Cardinals' defense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cardinals signed free agent and former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to a 2-year deal worth a total of $31 million Monday.
His addition signing makes their return less likely.
Watt has been a superstar in the NFL for the last decade, and now he's picked his new home.
Eager and Chahrouri at PFF have the Falcons slated to draft wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase from LSU.
CB Asante Samuel, OL Jalen Mayfield go to Buffalo Bills in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL mock draft.
The Eagles have tendered their three exclusive rights free agents, which means they'll hang on to Alex Singleton, Greg Ward and Boston Scott. By Dave Zangaro
Defensive end, J.J. Watt, has finally found a new home. The former Houston Texans superstar is reuniting with DeAndre Hopkins on the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals are collecting another Houston Texans legend with the signing of DE J.J. Watt to a two-year contract.
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
Kevin Durant was named the captain of the East after leading the conference in All-Star votes.
Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]
Washington saved $13.6 million by releasing Alex Smith, which now gives them the fourth-most cap-space in the NFL ahead of free agency.
Calf kicks aren't something to take lightly – as Dean Maxwell found out when his leg was snapped.
The Patriots may have to take a shot with this promising rookie.
The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith, and the Bears could have interest given his ties to Matt Nagy.
The Cincinnati Bengals make a bold trade in a new mock draft.
We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.
Washington wants to upgrade at QB, so Alex Smith will likely become a free agent for the first time in his career.
J.J. Watt will reunite with DeAndre Hopkins on the Cardinals.