Marc Ross: I'm 'surprised' Jets opted to hire Hackett as their new OC
The Patriots officially announced Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday, but they made no announcements about the futures of the coaches who filled those roles last season. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia’s work earned them few positive reviews and the move to O’Brien is an admission that giving coaches [more]
The Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as the team's offensive coordinator.
With Championship Sunday fast approaching, here's what the Eagles are saying ahead of the NFC title game against the 49ers
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
What is in store for Aaron Rodgers future? If the Packers trade the four-time MVP, here are nine logical team fits for the quarterback.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Our writers and editors make their picks for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency. The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books and the NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.
Despite being the road team, the Bengals were favored by as many as 2.5 points on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, the line has swung back in the Chiefs' favor.
Chiefs Kingdom came through for tight end Travis Kelce.
The Patriots officially announced Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thursday, and Bill Belichick kept things short and sweet while addressing O'Brien's addition.