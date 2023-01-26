Marc Ross: I'd pick Bengals to beat Chiefs even if Mahomes were 100% healthy
NFL Network's Marc Ross explains why he would pick Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Kansas City Chiefs even if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 100% healthy.
Dan Quinn is staying with the Cowboys as defensive coordinator, which may help Sean Payton's odds of signing up with the Broncos or Cardinals:
We're looking at the seven matchups to watch when the Philadelphia Eagles are on offense against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor give updates on the latest preparations the team is making to play their second-straight AFC Championship game in Kansas City.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has maintained that he’s going to play in the AFC Championship Game since suffering a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville last week. But he wasn’t even limited in Wednesday’s practice, which says plenty about his status heading into the rematch against Cincinnati. “I thought I had a good [more]
The Bengals have added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report with a calf issue. Hurst was limited in Thursday’s practice. The tight end previously missed three games with a calf injury in December. It’s unclear if this instance of missing practice is related to Hurst’s previous calf injury. In his first season with [more]
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The Washington Post's Mark Maske has the spiciest Sean Payton report yet, says Payton 'fears a potential power struggle' with a member of the Broncos ownership group:
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
“Did I say that?” he asked with a laugh “Sometimes you black out out there I guess. I don’t know.”
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.