Marc Ross: Giants must prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley
NFL Media's Marc Ross details the New York Giants free agency priorities between quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
We know the Patriots' offense struggled in 2022, but these comments from an NFL defensive coordinator who faced the unit are a pretty rough look for New England.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of coming to an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal, but the optimism was played down a bit on Thursday morning. Schoen said on NFL Network that he has met with Jones’ representatives every day [more]
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the risks and rewards that the Colts must weigh before they decide if they want to pursue a trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick.
Christian McCaffrey admired how close the 49ers' locker room was after a midseason trade from the Panthers.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal on the future of Matt Ryan.
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer weigh in on Foreman, Bozeman and QB depth chart at the NFL scouting combine.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Steelers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Paul had called for a rematch immediately after the first fight and Fury has responded on Good Morning Britain