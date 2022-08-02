Marc Ross explains Titans' process in replacing wideout A.J. Brown
NFL Media's Marc Ross explains the Titans' process at the wide receiver position. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bears LB Roquan Smith remains on the PUP list, but he's been on the sideline every day working with his teammates.
The NFL has stripped the Miami Dolphins of multiple draft picks after an investigation into tampering allegations
Raiders RT Alex Leatherwood worked with the third team at practice
AJ Brown, the wide receiver who was traded during the draft because the Titans wouldn’t meet his contractual demands and the Eagles would, says subsequent wide receiver contracts have proven that his contract request was not excessive. Brown wrote on Twitter that his own contract was very similar to the ones later signed by 49ers [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Tuesday's training camp practice on a cart
After an investigation into the Miami Dolphins, the NFL found that the team violated the "integrity" of the game and imposed discipline, including suspending owner Stephen Ross.
MLB's trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but there already have been some big deals -- and more will be coming. Follow along for live updates.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter, and again rotated reps. Darnold worked more heavily with the first team Monday. Rhule said that will flip on Tuesday. Who had the upper hand?
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
This stems from the Brian Flores accusations.
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin revealed that Deebo Samuel truly wanted out of San Francisco upon his trade request this spring and that he's deserving of even more than the $73 million contract extension he received.
Larry Bird shared some candid remarks from one Celtics legend to another Monday while reflecting on the life of Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say Monday about the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski
The 16-page decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson gives the NFL the factual findings necessary to impose, through the appeal process, a much longer suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. But the written ruling does not leave the NFL unscathed. Judge Robinson determined that Watson did what he’s accused of doing, and that he basically [more]
Here's a look at six legit WR options if the Cowboys want to test free agency, along with the obligatory don't-do-it option that has to be mentioned. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The New York Giants completed their sixth training camp practice on Tuesday and here are 11 quick takeaways, including a wildcat appearance.
Mac Jones and the Patriots offense had yet another a brutal session on Tuesday.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting accustomed to the toughness of #Chiefs training camp practices.
Team speed kills. Tyler has an attitude problem. Lamb is a vacuum. Could Clark play in 2022? Get a look at Day 6's best highlights and read what to takeaway from it all. | From @KDDrummondNFL