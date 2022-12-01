Marc Ross: I expect 49ers defense to fluster Tagovailoa in Week 13 matchup
NFL Network's Marc Ross says he expects the San Francisco 49ers defense to fluster Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 13 matchup.
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Gibson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury. Gibson remained on Thursday’s injury report and was downgraded to out of practice entirely. Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and [more]
Kyle Shanahan made an interesting choice when picking a QB to compare Tua Tagovailoa to.
Dolphins starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson weren’t seen at the open portion of practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
When Kyle Shanahan got his first job as an NFL position coach, Mike McDaniel was right there as his assistant. From that first time together in 2006 in Houston to stints in Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and finally San Francisco, as Shanahan moved, McDaniel followed, with the two coaches spending 14 of the next 16 seasons together. “Wherever I went, except a couple years he was out, he was always my assistant, so we were always grooming him and working on things together,” Shanahan said.
Brennan Armstrong has thrown for more than 9,000 yards in his college career.
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, a Miami native, has an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery charges in Hillsborough County, according to multiple reports
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
The Saints planned on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, only for the Chiefs to trade up for him. Now Mahomes says he 'gave the Chiefs a little bit of info' to spur that move:
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)