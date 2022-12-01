Marc Ross: I expect 49ers defense to fluster Tagovailoa in Week 13 matchup

Associated Press

When Kyle Shanahan got his first job as an NFL position coach, Mike McDaniel was right there as his assistant. From that first time together in 2006 in Houston to stints in Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and finally San Francisco, as Shanahan moved, McDaniel followed, with the two coaches spending 14 of the next 16 seasons together. “Wherever I went, except a couple years he was out, he was always my assistant, so we were always grooming him and working on things together,” Shanahan said.