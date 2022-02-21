Marc Ross details NFL's collaboration with the XFL
NFL Network's Marc Ross details NFL's collaboration with the XFL. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Marc Ross details NFL's collaboration with the XFL. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"You just woke me up!"
I’ve said it on PFT Live or #PFTPM or both. It made more of a stir than I thought it would, because I thought it would make none. So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022. I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that [more]
This isn't the first time Howard has had an incident with an opposing Big Ten coaching staff.
If this is considered "a lot of compensation" for a potential trade of Christian McCaffrey, then the Panthers may be better off just hanging up the phone.
The Rams are reuniting with two familiar faces, hiring Liam Coen as their new OC and bringing Greg Olson back to Los Angeles
The Steelers made a bold statement with the hire of Brian Flores.
For a Michigan men’s basketball team that finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Sunday’s biggest story wasn’t the Wolverines’ deflating road loss to No. 15 Wisconsin. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was unhappy with Badgers’ coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout to empty the bench while up 19 points with 48 seconds to play. Gard called another timeout with 15 seconds left, which caused tensions as the final buzzer sounded at the Kohl Center.
Odell Beckham Jr. is heartbroken over the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl
A Notre Dame legend has an opinion.
Brawl Breakdown between the Wolverines and Badgers at the end of the Michigan vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Michele Tafoya said that Colin Kaepernick isn't in the NFL because of his "business decisions." This is a false narrative that ignores history.
A brawl involving Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s men basketball coach Greg Gard on Sunday could have legal ramifications. The incident began during the postgame handshake after the Badgers defeated the Wolverines, 77-63, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. After an ordinary set of handshakes with Michigan coaches and staff, Gard […]
The 49ers seem to be ready to move on from veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Until that happens, however, San Francisco tight end George Kittle seems to be prepared to hedge his bets. Speaking recently to TMZ.com, Kittle stayed neutral on the question of who the quarterback should, in his estimation, be. After offering one word [more]
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tried to shout down former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger. It didn’t work. After Arians’s characteristically profane (and I’m fine with that) response to Ohrnberger’s Friday claim of a tense and souring relationship in Tampa between Arians and quarterback Tom Brady, Ohrnberger doubled down with a series of Saturday night tweets. Ohrnberger [more]
The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has rather clearly been offended by Lakers' management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he ...
The coaching carousel officially has stopped. The quarterback carousel hasn’t officially started. At least not publicly. Behind the scenes, the wheels surely are in motion. Teams are talking to other teams about possible deals that can be done. Agents are having hypothetical conversations with those who may want to acquire a veteran player. Eventually (and [more]
Raiders expected to move on from Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski?
The Houston Texans take North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the latest two-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus.
Last Sunday, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a non-contact ACL tear during the first half of the Super Bowl, after catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Beckham will be a free agent in less than a month. Given his looming rehab and the amount of time required to return from the [more]
Rory McIlroy has declared the Super Golf League “dead in the water” after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – the two supposed kingpins of the Saudi Arabian project – pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour.