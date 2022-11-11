Marc Ross credits Steve Wilks for 'rallying' Panthers

Associated Press

It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers' running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield. The Panthers have recommitted to the running game under interim coach Steve Wilks, and D’Onta Foreman has proven to be the ideal back for the system — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents.