Marc Ross credits Steve Wilks for 'rallying' Panthers
NFL Network's Marc Ross credits Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks for "rallying" Panthers.
NFL Network's Marc Ross credits Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks for "rallying" Panthers.
It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers' running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield. The Panthers have recommitted to the running game under interim coach Steve Wilks, and D’Onta Foreman has proven to be the ideal back for the system — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents.
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning.
The Steelers hit big on this new mock draft.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
The combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield together could spell trouble for the Los Angeles Chargers.
One fast-rising Bill Belichick assistant could become the NFL's next great coach.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
ESPN provided a projection of what Aaron Judge's free-agent contract will be.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Will Justin Fields' rise continued? What to expect from Chase Claypool? Can the Bears beat the Packers? Josh Schrock offers his predictions for the second half of the season.
The 49ers might be 4-4, but they started 3-5 last season and reached the NFC title game. Former coach Sean Payton thinks they are equipped for Super Bowl.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
The 2022 offseason was not a fruitful one for NFL contenders looking for new starting quarterbacks. Many options looked intriguing: Russell Wilson unwanted in Seattle, Matt Ryan's career winding down in Atlanta and Carson Wentz coming off a sour ending in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos traded for Wilson, the Colts dealt Wentz to Washington and acquired Ryan.
If Josh Allen doesn't play Sunday due to elbow injury, Bills would start Case Keenum at QB with Matt Barkley as backup against the Vikings.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
As the Bears prepare for their Week 10 game against the Lions, here are some reasons to be concerned.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.