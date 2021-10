SNY

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, in Football Night In New York's Giants segment, discuss the severity of the injuries suffered on offense, Kadarius Toney's big game and the ramifications of his ejection. They also noted just how big the gap is between the Giants and Cowboys along with Big Blue's bad defense. Watch more Football Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/football-night-in-ny About Football Night in NY: SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by a rotating panel of football experts to provide in depth analysis for both the Jets and Giants. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.