Marc Ross: Cardinals didn't look like they had game plan, competitiveness vs. Chiefs
NFL Network's Marc Ross says Arizona Cardinals didn't look like they had game plan, competitiveness vs. Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Network's Marc Ross says Arizona Cardinals didn't look like they had game plan, competitiveness vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Keeping you up to date with as many Browns highlights as possible right here:
Mike Vrabel touches on two of the bigger surprises from the Titans' Week 1 snap counts.
Speaking with reporters after Friday's practice, Smith explained how his game has grown out of its hero-ball phase.
The latest on the #Cardinals injury situation ahead of their Week 1 game against the #Chiefs:
Dallas didn't look good at all with Dak Prescott playing. Now that he's injured long term, things are looking bleak.
Get the latest details on the hamstring injury suffered Sunday night by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin
As the Aggies descend into chaos, Jimbo Fisher has some problems to solve on offense.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
COO Stephen Jones exited the Cowboys' locker room clench-jawed and seething, while Jerry Jones waded into a cocoon of reporters to reveal that the start of the season has just gone to hell.
The Steelers could add a quality edge rusher or running back in a trade with Dallas.
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
After Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered an injury, Twitter reacted with speculation regarding a possible trade for 49ers' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Who emerged as the winners and losers of the opening weekend?
After losing to the Dolphins on Sunday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he thought the game was fairly even outside of two big plays by Miami in the first half. The first of them was a strip-sack of Mac Jones that Dolphins edge rusher Melvin Ingram recovered for a touchdown and the second came [more]
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.
The Steelers could get T.J. Watt back in a month.
What was good and what wasn't in the 49ers' Week 1 loss? @nicholasmcgee24 has the breakdown: