Marc Ross: Browns and Chiefs will meet again in playoffs
Matthew Stafford wasn't the only standout performer for the Rams on Sunday night against the Bears.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 1's biggest storylines, including the 49ers' shocking personnel decisions. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. may have avoided a serious left ankle injury in Sunday's loss at Kansas City. Wills was carted off the field after he got hurt while blocking on wide receiver Jarvis Landry's 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Wills did not return and was replaced by versatile veteran backup Chris Hubbard.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
Week 1 produced a throwback performance from veteran Mark Ingram, while two rookie backs proved they're worth a closer look in fantasy leagues.
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
The Chicago Bears got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, in what was an overall 'dud' of a night. There were some bright spots, however, as we note in this week's Studs and Duds.
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
There wasn’t much to like about the season opener for the Titans as they lost 38-13 at home to the Cardinals after coming into the year with high expectations. One of the reasons for those high expectations is the arrival of wide receiver Julio Jones, but the most notable moment of his debut wasn’t one [more]
From the Bears' atrocious secondary to Justin Fields' debut, here are our takeaways from the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Rams.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.