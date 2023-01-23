Marc Ross: Bills were 'built to beat the Chiefs,' but not the Bengals
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Buffalo Bills after the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Buffalo Bills after the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.
The Cowboys left with a bitter taste in their mouths after fumbling a "winnable game" in the NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers.
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed he’d target Darrell Bevell as [more]
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Bucs get the highest draft pick among this year's playoff teams.
The Eagles and 49ers, the top two seeds in the NFC playoff bracket, will meet Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. By Reuben Frank