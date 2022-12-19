Marc Ross: Bengals showed why they're 'better than any team in the league right now' in Week 15 vs. Bucs
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Cincinnati Bengals after their Week 15 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the Cincinnati Bengals after their Week 15 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bengals hope Sam Hubbard can make it back for the playoffs.
The Bears are getting back a key player on offense in RB Khalil Herbert - just in time for Christmas!
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 15 loss against the Eagles.
The Jaguars and Chargers were huge winners in the AFC playoff race on Sunday.
The best reactions from Bengals vs. Buccaneers in Week 15.
Congress' 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack will come to a close this week.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
He was once a first-round pick.