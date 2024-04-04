Marc Ross believes Giants could trade up for a quarterback

It is increasingly looking as if four quarterbacks could be selected in the top 5 in the 2024 NFL draft, which will take place three weeks from today.

If a team wants one of the four top signal callers (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels) they are going to have to trade up into the top 5 — and that includes the New York Giants, who hold the sixth pick.

Former Giants vice president of personnel Marc Ross, now an analyst for the NFL Network, says the Giants could be one of three teams looking to trade up for a quarterback. The other two teams mentioned are Minnesota, who hold the 11th pick, and Denver, who are at No. 12.

“If the Giants want one of the guys, they are going have to make a move,” said Ross.

“Daniel Jones — I think there’s been plenty of sample size — that he’s not the guy to get them over the hump. . . coming off the ACL, he’s been injured.

“We know Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen might be on the hot seat. Owner John Mara said at the owner’s meeting that he would give his blessing to come up and get a quarterback.

“So, you have to look at all of those factors with the Giants. ”

The Giants have been meeting with — or plan to meet with — all four of the quarterbacks expected to go high in the draft and have also met with Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

The teams holding the first three selections (Chicago, Washington, and New England) are all expected to take quarterbacks.

The two teams at Nos. 4 and 5 — Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers — do not need quarterbacks but are in prime position to grab one of the three top wide receivers in the draft if they choose to hold onto their selections.

