Marc Ross: Bears' current offensive approach 'is not sustainable' long term
Maybe it will help Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields that he spent a week preparing for a Wink Martindale defense a year ago. The outing was a short one for Fields. He was knocked out of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 at Soldier Field with bruised ribs suffered at the start of the third quarter. Fields was 4 of 11 for 79 yards. But at least Fields has some recall from ...
Matt Eberflus said it's going to take everyone, not just Justin Fields, to fix the Bears' passing offense.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is testing out his groin injury today with gameday three days away.
As the Bears prepare to face the Giants, here's what Chicago's defense needs to do to slow down the New York offense in Week 4.
The Browns had five defensive starters out of practice on Wednesday, including three past Pro Bowl players. All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio also sat out.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his big game in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but a bid to repeat in that role is off to a bad start. Reporters at the open portion of Falcons practice report that Patterson is missing from [more]
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was not seen during the early portion of Thursday's practice after sitting out the session prior.
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
Chris Jones' critical penalty in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Matt Ryan.
Steve Young is calling for an end to the Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance camps within the 49ers fanbase.
The Eagles have been hard to stop, but Dalton Del Don is concerned one of their key offensive players could struggle in Week 4. Who else made his bust list?