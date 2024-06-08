Marc Minichello Back in West Pittston After Winning His 2nd Career NCAA Javelin Championship

For the second time in his career, Marc Minichello won the NCAA Javelin Championship with his throw of 80.70 meters on Wednesday night. 28/22 Sports caught up with Minichello as he now focuses on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

