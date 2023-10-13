Marc Marquez joins Gresini Racing in 2024

Gresini Racing has announced Marc Marquez will join them for the 2024 season a little more than a week after he and Honda HRC said they would mutually part ways with one year remaining on their contract.

"I’m excited about this new challenge," Marquez said in a press release. "It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way. But sometimes in life, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing.

"Bike-chance-wise, I know I will have to adapt my riding style to a few things, and it won’t be easy. But I’m also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot. I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working with them."

By moving to Gresini, Marc also joins his brother Alex Marquez, who left LCR Honda after two seasons to join this team at the start of the 2023. Alex has scored one podium so far this year in the second round in Argentina.

Marc, who has spent his entire premiere class career with Honda HRC, also scored one podium this year. But that came in the most recent round in Argentina after the relationship with the team had already soured. In mid-September, Marquez said his future plans might not include Honda.

"This is a historical moment for the Gresini Family," said Nadia Padovani, Gresini team owner. "The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official.

"In less than a season we got really close to his brother, and we’ll welcome Marc the same way, as we’re sure he has all the potential to be competitive on the GP23 from the get-go."

