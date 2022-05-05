Marc Leishman nearly takes out playing partner with shank from the bunker at 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

On today’s episode of “Professional Golfers, They’re Just Like Us!” we welcome Marc Leishman to the mix.

Coming off a string of four consecutive birdies, the six-time winner on the PGA Tour then found himself in a greenside bunker on the par-3 16th at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm during Thursday’s first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. Leishman didn’t have much green to work with for his third shot, and he made matters worse after a mishit from the sand that found the water and nearly took out one of his playing partners, Corey Conners.

I wonder if the Aussies have another word for shank?

That's a sh*nk 🙈 Watch at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/FM8rhTAemX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2022

Leishman took a drop from the bunker and proceeded to get up-and-down for a triple-bogey six, but had a short memory and bounced back with a birdie on the 18th to make the turn at 1 under.