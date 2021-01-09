Marc Hirschi joins UAE Team Emirates

Hirschi

Marc Hirschi has signed for UAE Team Emirates, the team have revealed on Saturday.

The rising Swiss star, who a stage at this year's Tour de France, left Team DSM in a shock exit announced earlier this week.

After speculation surrounding his future, UAE Team Emirates announced the arrival of the 22-year-old on Saturday, with Hirschi joining the team in the UAE on their training camp.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank my previous team for everything they’ve done for me over the past three years. I am now happy to be able to say that I am joining UAE Team Emirates. I’m really excited about the move," Hirschi said.

"We share the same approach and goals. The UAE team is moving in the right direction and have been growing a lot over the past years. I look forward to benefiting from that dynamic, both for the team and the development of my career.

"Now I’ll turn my attention to the training camp and getting to know everybody and settling in. This will be my first time ever visiting the UAE so I look forward to discovering the country."

