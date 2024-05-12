Marc Harrison Jr. breaks Maryland 4A Baseball runs record in playoff win

SPRINGDALE, Md (DC News Now) – Charles Herbert Flowers High School faces Dr. Henry Wise High School for the second round of the Maryland 4A Playoffs. Every player is playing for a lot in the playoffs, but Flowers senior Marc Harrison Jr. is playing for a little more.

The multi-purpose senior has a chance to etch his name into history by breaking the Maryland 4A record in career runs scored. In the bottom of the first inning Harrison forced a walk then stole second, getting a shot at history early in the game. He soon would take 3rd after a fielders choice, and after a single up the middle he crossed the plate and the record books.

“After scoring, I look over to my teammates everyone’s cheering for me,” said Harrison. “I’m just really happy everyone feels the same way I did” he continued.

His friend and teammate EJ Vaughan praised his work ethic and leadership. Vaughan said no one deserves it more, and how he holds a certain standard for all his teammates.

“A little hard on you sometimes, but you know it’s for the better.” he said.

Flowers head coach Rashad Smith said the timing makes it even better.

“We wanted him to last game but it’s kind of a little more special when you break it in a playoff game, especially in rivalry game.” Coach said.

The team still had a game to win, and they delivered. Flowers was down 5-3 in the bottom of the second, but EJ Vaughan hits a three run homer to give the Jags the lead. They wouldn’t look back and score a outrageous 13 runs to seal the game 19-7. It was a great day for Harrison, but he has much more in his sights.

One go one go only and that’s the win.” The senior said. “It’s the playoffs you win go home. The number one goal for team means necessary.”

Flowers will move on to play Eleanor Roosevelt High School for the 4A regional final. Game time is 4 p.m. Tuesday May 13th.

